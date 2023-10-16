Biden Delays Colorado Visit for Urgent National Security Talks

Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Blinken emphasizes the need for Hamas to cease violent attacks and release...
This development follows recent reports from CNN, indicating discussions about a potential Middle East visit, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to President Biden.
The White House, however, clarified on Sunday that they have no new travel plans to announce at this moment.
If such a visit were to occur, it would follow significant diplomatic efforts by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East in recent days.
Blinken returned to Israel on Monday, where he has scheduled meetings with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, opposition leader Yair Lapid, as well as discussions with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, as conveyed by a US official.
Reporters are currently awaiting an updated White House schedule for President Biden.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.