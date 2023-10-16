Advertisement
Biden Delays Colorado Visit for Urgent National Security Talks

Articles
  • Biden cancels Colorado trip for “national security meetings.”
  • Reporters awaiting updated White House schedule for Biden.
  • Blinken’s meetings with Israeli officials in Israel.
President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to Colorado, citing “national security meetings,” according to the White House’s statement to pool reporters on Monday.
This development follows recent reports from CNN, indicating discussions about a potential Middle East visit, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to President Biden.

The White House, however, clarified on Sunday that they have no new travel plans to announce at this moment.

If such a visit were to occur, it would follow significant diplomatic efforts by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East in recent days.

Blinken returned to Israel on Monday, where he has scheduled meetings with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, opposition leader Yair Lapid, as well as discussions with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, as conveyed by a US official.

Reporters are currently awaiting an updated White House schedule for President Biden.

