Biden Delays Colorado Visit for Urgent National Security Talks

Biden cancels Colorado trip for “national security meetings.”

Reporters awaiting updated White House schedule for Biden.

Advertisement Blinken’s meetings with Israeli officials in Israel.

President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to Colorado, citing “national security meetings,” according to the White House’s statement to pool reporters on Monday. Advertisement

This development follows recent reports from CNN, indicating discussions about a potential Middle East visit, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to President Biden.

The White House, however, clarified on Sunday that they have no new travel plans to announce at this moment.

If such a visit were to occur, it would follow significant diplomatic efforts by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East in recent days.

Advertisement

Blinken returned to Israel on Monday, where he has scheduled meetings with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, opposition leader Yair Lapid, as well as discussions with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, as conveyed by a US official.

Reporters are currently awaiting an updated White House schedule for President Biden.

Also Read Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict Blinken emphasizes the need for Hamas to cease violent attacks and release...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.