Biden Stands by Ukraine, Even Without Congressional Funding

Since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the United States has already provided approximately $46 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

President Biden has now requested an additional $24 billion in aid. Over the past few months, the U.S. has delivered advanced equipment to Kyiv, including long-range missiles and Abrams tanks.

This support coincides with ongoing efforts by Ukrainian forces to carry out a gradual counter-offensive in the southern part of the country.

Advertisement

However, the temporary budget agreement reached on Saturday, which will fund the U.S. federal government for 45 days, did not include sustained military funding at this time.

Senior leaders from both parties in the Senate have released a joint statement indicating their commitment to ensuring continued U.S. support for Ukraine in the weeks ahead.

This decision, which came just nine days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to request further assistance, reflects a growing opposition to the war from hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives in recent months.

Republicans hold a majority in the House, while Democrats have a narrow majority in the Senate. Approval from both chambers is required for budget-related legislation to become law.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz stated on Saturday that the funding already authorized by Congress is perceived as more than sufficient, if not excessive.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Green argued that too much aid has already been allocated to Kyiv, asserting that Ukraine should not be treated as if it were the 51st state of the United States.

Advertisement

These positions sparked strong reactions from Democratic Party senators.