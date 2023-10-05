Biden’s dog Commander ousted from White House for biting

The statement did not disclose details regarding the Commander’s current residence or any potential return to the White House.

The reputed media outlet reported shortly before the statement’s release that the Commander had been involved in more than 11 officially acknowledged biting incidents by the Secret Service.

Their report indicated that some of these bites required hospital treatment, while others necessitated on-site medical attention.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously attributed the attacks to the unique and highly stressful environment of the White House complex, which affects both humans and pets.

In an attempt to address the issue, White House officials initiated new training methods for Commander in July following the biting incidents.

Secret Service records, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, provide insights into some of the dog’s biting incidents.

One such incident occurred on October 26, 2022, when First Lady Jill Biden had difficulty controlling Commander, who aggressively charged a Secret Service agent.

About a week later, another officer reported being bitten twice, and a witness had to use a steel cart as protection during the attack.

Commander is one of the Biden family’s two German Shepherds, and the younger one, Major, also had biting incidents involving Secret Service agents.

Major underwent additional training in 2021 and was relocated to live with family and friends away from the White House.

