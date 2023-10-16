Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Turkey taking its time supporting Sweden’s NATO ambition
Turkey taking its time supporting Sweden's NATO ambition. Tayyip Erdogan had pledged...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about “diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from widening and to minimize the humanitarian costs of the war” in Israel, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
“The Secretary reiterated the need for Hamas to halt all violent attacks and free hostages immediately,” Miller said. “The Secretary welcomed Turkiye’s constructive engagement.”
A senior Turkish source informed last week that Turkey is actively involved in efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.