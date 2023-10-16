Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Blinken emphasizes the need for Hamas to cease violent attacks and release hostages.

Turkey actively engaged in securing the release of Hamas-held hostages.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about “diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from widening and to minimize the humanitarian costs of the war” in Israel, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“The Secretary reiterated the need for Hamas to halt all violent attacks and free hostages immediately,” Miller said. “The Secretary welcomed Turkiye’s constructive engagement.”

A senior Turkish source informed last week that Turkey is actively involved in efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

