Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Articles
Advertisement
Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Blinken Holds Talks with Turkish FM on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Advertisement
  • Blinken emphasizes the need for Hamas to cease violent attacks and release hostages.
  • Turkey actively engaged in securing the release of Hamas-held hostages.
  • Mention of Turkey’s support for Sweden’s NATO ambition, related to another news article.
Advertisement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about “diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from widening and to minimize the humanitarian costs of the war” in Israel, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“The Secretary reiterated the need for Hamas to halt all violent attacks and free hostages immediately,” Miller said. “The Secretary welcomed Turkiye’s constructive engagement.”

Advertisement

A senior Turkish source informed last week that Turkey is actively involved in efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Also Read

Turkey taking its time supporting Sweden’s NATO ambition
Turkey taking its time supporting Sweden’s NATO ambition

Turkey taking its time supporting Sweden's NATO ambition. Tayyip Erdogan had pledged...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story