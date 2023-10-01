Bomb blast outside Turkish interior ministry injures 2 officers

Terrorist attack outside Turkish interior ministry injures 2 police officers.

The attacker “neutralized” himself, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Authorities are carrying out controlled explosions to prevent other explosions.

Advertisement

The interior minister of Turkey has described the explosion outside the interior ministry as a “terrorist attack.”

Around 09:30 (06:30 GMT), two assailants entered a commercial truck and began the attack, inflicting injuries on two officers, according to Ali Yerlikaya.

One attacker “neutralized” himself in front of a government building, according to Mr. Yerlikaya.

Just a few hours before parliament was to return, there was an explosion.

Who the attackers were is unknown. The attack has not yet been claimed.

The international news agency was informed by a senior Turkish official that the attackers had kidnapped the car and killed the driver in Kayseri, 260 kilometers (161 miles) southeast of Ankara.

Advertisement

He stated that one of the wounded cops had shrapnel wounds.

The initial media reports on the explosion mentioned nearby gunshots as well. Police blocked numerous nearby roads as emergency services flocked to the site.

“Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Mr Yerlikaya wrote on social media.

Ankara police said it was carrying out “controlled explosions” of “suspicious packages” to prevent other explosions.

Later on Sunday, the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was scheduled to address the assembled lawmakers.

During the autumn session, the Turkish parliament is anticipated to approve Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Advertisement

After months of protest due to claims that Sweden was harboring militant Kurds, Turkey decided to end its opposition to Sweden’s application in July.

In the past, militants frequently attacked targets throughout the nation, primarily from the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party.

Authorities have put great pressure on the organization, imprisoned its leaders, and launched military operations against Kurdish sites both inside Turkey and over the border in Syria and Iraq.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Erdoğan Invites Musk to Build Tesla Factory in Turkey Erdogan urges Elon Musk for a Tesla factory in Turkey. Musk considers...