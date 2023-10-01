Brain tumor survivor, 6, inspires Jarrow community

Six-year-old Eleanore had seven brain tumor surgeries, highlighting the need for awareness.

She faces ongoing health issues, including diabetes.

The family of a six-year-old girl who underwent seven surgeries for a brain tumor is calling for increased awareness of her condition.

In 2021, Eleanore, a schoolgirl from Jarrow, was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a type of brain tumor, after experiencing headaches and vomiting.

Although she has since returned to school, she continues to face long-term health challenges, including diabetes.

Stuart and Karen Guthrie, Eleanore’s parents, organized a walk in Newcastle to raise funds for research. Initially, doctors had misdiagnosed her symptoms as chronic pneumonia, but a CT scan at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary eventually revealed the presence of a tumor, leading to a series of surgeries.

Following her surgeries, Eleanore received 28 sessions of proton beam therapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.

Unfortunately, a recent MRI scan showed that the cyst had significantly increased in size, according to Mrs. Guthrie.

On Saturday, the Guthrie family, along with friends, family, and members of the public, organized a walk through the town moor in the city to support their cause.