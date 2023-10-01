Brain tumor survivor, 6, inspires Jarrow community

Biden Stands by Ukraine, Even Without Congressional Funding
President Biden reaffirms U.S. commitment to Ukraine despite $6 billion military funding...
The family of a six-year-old girl who underwent seven surgeries for a brain tumor is calling for increased awareness of her condition.
In 2021, Eleanore, a schoolgirl from Jarrow, was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a type of brain tumor, after experiencing headaches and vomiting.
Although she has since returned to school, she continues to face long-term health challenges, including diabetes.
Stuart and Karen Guthrie, Eleanore’s parents, organized a walk in Newcastle to raise funds for research. Initially, doctors had misdiagnosed her symptoms as chronic pneumonia, but a CT scan at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary eventually revealed the presence of a tumor, leading to a series of surgeries.
Following her surgeries, Eleanore received 28 sessions of proton beam therapy at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.
Unfortunately, a recent MRI scan showed that the cyst had significantly increased in size, according to Mrs. Guthrie.
On Saturday, the Guthrie family, along with friends, family, and members of the public, organized a walk through the town moor in the city to support their cause.
Mr Guthrie said: “It’s not until you start speaking to people who you know that there’s lots of people affected.
“We’ve had a few friends and family where part of their family or closest friends have had brain tumors. It’s quite a common disease but not many people know the challenges around it.”
After undergoing treatment, Eleanore has experienced a substantial loss of her eyesight, along with conditions such as an underactive thyroid and adrenal insufficiency.
Mrs Guthrie said her daughter had been left with “a lot of challenges to face” but remained positive.
“She’s back at school which is lovely, she missed out on a lot of school last year but she is back at school and enjoying that.
“She’s made lots of new friends at school and is doing well.”
Matthew Price from Brain Tumour Research mentioned that the parents had collected over £28,000 for the charity in the past few years.
“It’s only with the support of people like them that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumors and improve the outcome for patients like Eleanore who are forced to fight this awful disease,” he added.
