British Men Released After Detention in Afghanistan

It is known that these individuals traveled to Afghanistan either for personal or professional purposes. The Foreign Office did not disclose specific information about the identities of those who were released, the reasons for their detention, their current locations, or their health status.

The Presidium Network, a UK-based nonprofit organization that offers support to people facing crises, has confirmed that one of the released individuals is Mr. Cornwell.

He is a paramedic from Middlesbrough who was working for UNHCR in Kabul when he was detained in January.

The second person identified by the organization as having been freed is Mr. Routledge, a former student of Loughborough University from Birmingham, known for his travels to high-risk areas and sharing about them on social media.

In August 2021, Mr. Routledge was evacuated from Afghanistan by the British armed forces when the Taliban regained control of the country.

At the time, he expressed relief and gratitude for the assistance he received. He had chosen to visit Afghanistan due to his interest in “dark” and “extreme” tourism.

The Presidium Network is representing Mr. Cornwell and his family, along with another unnamed individual.

According to the organization, they are now on their way back to the UK, and efforts to reunite them with their families have commenced.

A week ago, the organization posted on social media that Mr. Cornwell was still “seriously ill,” and the health of the second British citizen had also worsened.

Mr. Richards, a representative of the organization, expressed genuine concerns that the two men might not make it back home.