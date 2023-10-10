British Men Released After Detention in Afghanistan

Councils Raise Israeli Flags in Unity Amidst Violence
Hertsmere Borough Council, Elstree, and Borehamwood show solidarity amid Israel-Gaza violence. Council...
One of the individuals released from detention in Afghanistan is a UN aid worker, and there are a total of four British nationals among them.
The Foreign Office said “We welcome and appreciate” the release of the men, held over allegedly breaking the country’s laws.
Online reports have identified two individuals from the group as Kevin Cornwell, a 54-year-old UN aid worker, and Miles Routledge.
The Presidium Network, an organization providing assistance to some members of the group, indicated that both of these men are likely in need of medical assistance.
The UK government, as stated by the Foreign Office, expresses its regret over this incident.
It said: “On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.”
It is known that these individuals traveled to Afghanistan either for personal or professional purposes. The Foreign Office did not disclose specific information about the identities of those who were released, the reasons for their detention, their current locations, or their health status.
The Presidium Network, a UK-based nonprofit organization that offers support to people facing crises, has confirmed that one of the released individuals is Mr. Cornwell.
He is a paramedic from Middlesbrough who was working for UNHCR in Kabul when he was detained in January.
The second person identified by the organization as having been freed is Mr. Routledge, a former student of Loughborough University from Birmingham, known for his travels to high-risk areas and sharing about them on social media.
In August 2021, Mr. Routledge was evacuated from Afghanistan by the British armed forces when the Taliban regained control of the country.
At the time, he expressed relief and gratitude for the assistance he received. He had chosen to visit Afghanistan due to his interest in “dark” and “extreme” tourism.
The Presidium Network is representing Mr. Cornwell and his family, along with another unnamed individual.
According to the organization, they are now on their way back to the UK, and efforts to reunite them with their families have commenced.
A week ago, the organization posted on social media that Mr. Cornwell was still “seriously ill,” and the health of the second British citizen had also worsened.
Mr. Richards, a representative of the organization, expressed genuine concerns that the two men might not make it back home.
He told the media: “The relief we feel, and the relief of the families is indescribable, just knowing the men are on a plane home.
“We are all deeply thankful for the efforts of the Foreign Office as well, and we are pleased the Taliban finally permitted these men their liberty, and for their families to be reunited.”
Mr. Cornwell’s detention was related to a weapon found in a safe within his room. Earlier this year, Mr. Richards, speaking to the BBC, explained that the weapon had been stored with a license issued by the Afghan interior ministry, but the license was missing.
In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Richards announced, “Mr. Cornwell, along with three other British nationals, including Miles Routledge, has been released and has departed Afghanistan. They are en route back home!”
“Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved.”
He added their families “will likely need some time together before speaking with the media, and two of the men will likely need medical assistance”.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.