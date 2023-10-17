Brussels Police Eliminate Swedish Murder Suspect

Suspected gunman in Brussels attack targeting Swedish nationals shot and killed by police.

Belgian authorities confirm the suspect’s death; identity remains unconfirmed.

Witness reports the incident at a Schaerbeek café in Brussels, leading to police intervention.

In Brussels, the suspected gunman involved in the killing of two Swedish nationals in a terrorist attack has been shot and killed by the police, ending an overnight manhunt.

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office has confirmed the suspect’s death, although their identity is still pending confirmation.

The dramatic events unfolded when a witness spotted the suspect in a Schaerbeek cafe in Brussels around 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

An “intervention” by the police led to the suspect being shot, as reported by Belgium’s National Crisis Center (NCCN).

Efforts were made by emergency services to revive the suspect, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A military weapon was discovered at the café.

CNN has reached out to Belgium’s Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and Federal Prosecutor for further details.

The suspect’s lethal attack occurred during a Euro 2024 qualifier soccer match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium, located 3 miles (5 kilometers) from downtown Brussels.

The match was abandoned at half-time due to the incident, with the stadium subsequently evacuated, and fans instructed to return home immediately, according to the NCCN.

In a social media video, an individual claiming to be the assailant professed to be “inspired by the Islamic State,” as per a spokesperson from Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office, who mentioned that the victims’ Swedish nationality was a likely motive for the attack.