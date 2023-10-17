Brussels Police Eliminate Swedish Murder Suspect

Russian Duma initiates process of ending nuclear test ban treaty
Russian Duma initiated a process of ending the nuclear test ban treaty....
In Brussels, the suspected gunman involved in the killing of two Swedish nationals in a terrorist attack has been shot and killed by the police, ending an overnight manhunt.
The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office has confirmed the suspect’s death, although their identity is still pending confirmation.
The dramatic events unfolded when a witness spotted the suspect in a Schaerbeek cafe in Brussels around 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
An “intervention” by the police led to the suspect being shot, as reported by Belgium’s National Crisis Center (NCCN).
Efforts were made by emergency services to revive the suspect, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A military weapon was discovered at the café.
CNN has reached out to Belgium’s Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and Federal Prosecutor for further details.
The suspect’s lethal attack occurred during a Euro 2024 qualifier soccer match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium, located 3 miles (5 kilometers) from downtown Brussels.
The match was abandoned at half-time due to the incident, with the stadium subsequently evacuated, and fans instructed to return home immediately, according to the NCCN.
In a social media video, an individual claiming to be the assailant professed to be “inspired by the Islamic State,” as per a spokesperson from Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office, who mentioned that the victims’ Swedish nationality was a likely motive for the attack.
“At this stage, there are no indications of a potential link with the Israeli-Palestinian situation. On the basis of both the facts and the claim, security measures have been taken as a matter of urgency to protect Swedish fans as much as possible,” spokesperson Eric Van Duyse said during a news conference.
This fatal shooting incident comes on the heels of a series of protests in Sweden and Denmark involving the burning of Qurans.
These demonstrations have triggered angry protests in Muslim-majority nations, increased security concerns, and prompted both Scandinavian countries to reevaluate their liberal freedom of speech laws.
According to a witness, the attack unfolded with an initial gunshot, followed by a couple fleeing the scene, and a white car speeding past.
“That’s when I saw the assailant enter the building, who shot twice towards the man,” he said. “The man fell to the ground. I saw him fall because I was just nearby, I could see everything that was happening inside. I stayed there. I was frozen, I couldn’t move. I’m still shivering because of what happened. And then the man came back and shot another bullet, and he came out.”
The Belgian authorities expressed strong condemnation for the attack.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.