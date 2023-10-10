Cameroon lifts ban on channel, promoting LGBTQ+

Cameroon’s media regulator lifts suspension on Canal+ Elles TV channel.

The channel faced penalties for broadcasting content with a homosexual theme.

Canal+ Elles is a subsidiary of Canal + International, a French media company.

The media regulator of Cameroon has decided to lift its suspension on Canal+ Elles, a TV channel that was penalized in September for airing content deemed to contain explicit material with a homosexual theme.

The National Communication Council has permitted the channel, which is a subsidiary of the French media company Canal + International, to recommence broadcasting following the cessation of the mentioned programs.