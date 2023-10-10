Cameroon lifts ban on channel, promoting LGBTQ+

Councils Raise Israeli Flags in Unity Amidst Violence
The media regulator of Cameroon has decided to lift its suspension on Canal+ Elles, a TV channel that was penalized in September for airing content deemed to contain explicit material with a homosexual theme.
The National Communication Council has permitted the channel, which is a subsidiary of the French media company Canal + International, to recommence broadcasting following the cessation of the mentioned programs.
The media regulator added that it also followed the outlet’s commitment “to implement a series of measures aimed, for the future, at avoiding such abuses on all channels of the Canal+ International bouquet.”
Cameroon is one of several African nations where homosexuality remains prohibited by law.
The country’s media regulatory body continues to caution media operators within its borders about the importance of adhering to national laws in their content.
