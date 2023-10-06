Cardiac Arrest Survivor: Emirati Woman Shares Her Story

Shortly after the hospital initiated a Code Magenta – Rapid Response Alert, the emergency room staff swiftly arrived at the location equipped with vital life-saving tools.

Mary Joy, an Emergency Nurse, said, “We ran outside with triage nurses and took the stretcher with us. We found the patient unresponsive and lying in the car park. We put her on the stretcher and moved her quickly.”

It was discovered that the young patient, F. Al Hosani, had become unconscious due to a pulmonary embolism. Thanks to the combined efforts of Burjeel Hospital's security guards, emergency room (ER) personnel, and a group of doctors, her life was ultimately saved. She was transported to the resuscitation room, where a team of emergency medicine experts immediately sprang into action.

Resuscitation for 10 minutes

Dr. Wissam Al Sahli, an Interventional Cardiology Consultant, explained that they had to begin advanced cardiac life support procedures. After 10 minutes of resuscitation, the patient's condition was stabilized, although she remained in a critical state.

Dr. Wissam said, “We rushed the patient for an emergency coronary angiogram to check if it was a heart attack because that would need to be fixed as soon as possible. It revealed everything was within normal limits.”

Despite successfully resuscitating her, the medical team faced challenges in maintaining her blood pressure and oxygen saturation, both of which were critically low. When concerns about a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs, arose, Al Hosani was urgently sent for a CT scan of her lungs.

Dr. Mohamed Almarzooqi, Consultant of Interventional Neuroradiology, Interventional Radiology & HOD, said time was a critical factor. “The CT scan of her lungs showed multiple pulmonary emboli (clots) in the lungs, which were affecting the oxygenation of the body, her blood pressure and putting a huge strain on the heart. The team was also on standby to aspirate the blood clot,” he recalled.

Emergency huddle

After a brief emergency discussion, the team decided to administer clot-dissolving medication to address the embolism. Over a few hours, the patient's vital signs showed gradual improvement. Al Hosani needed artificial ventilation as she couldn't breathe independently. The following day, with stabilized vitals, the team could remove her from the ventilator, and she regained consciousness. She went on to make a swift recovery and was discharged home five days later. According to the medical team, which also included Dr. Nehad Nabil Abdelmoneim Halawa, Specialist in Intensive Care and Head of Department, and Dr. Mohamed Mostafa Mohamed Ibrahim, Specialist in Emergency Medicine, the patient's timely resuscitation and prompt medical attention played a crucial role in her fortunate outcome.

Advertisement

“She will require further follow-up to make sure there is no other clotting disturbance, which is a risk factor after pulmonary embolism,” said Dr. Wissam.

Al Hosani recalls only the moment she arrived at the hospital that morning, feeling unwell. Afterward, her memory goes completely blank.

Advertisement

“I am grateful to the Almighty to be alive. I was not feeling well but I did not expect it to lead to such a serious condition. I am thankful to the entire team at Burjeel Hospital,” she said.

