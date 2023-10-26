China accepts invitation to Britain’s AI conference

China accepts an invitation to Britain’s AI conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has confirmed that China has responded positively to Britain’s invitation to participate in a global artificial intelligence summit scheduled for next week.

Dowden shared this information on Thursday.

He stated, “It is the case they’ve accepted, but we will wait to see everyone who actually turns up at the summit.” Dowden further noted, “As things stand, yes, we do expect them to come.”

The summit, taking place on November 1-2, is designed to bring together representatives from AI companies, political leaders, and experts.

The primary objective is to address concerns related to the potential risks associated with AI and work toward establishing an international consensus on its safe and responsible development.

