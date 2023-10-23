China launches dog-ban after toddler is mauled.

Security guards and landlords killed dogs without permission from the owner.

Chinese celebrities have also joined the discussion.

Chinese officials have initiated a crackdown on stray, unregistered, and “oversized” dogs, following a recent vicious attack by a Rottweiler on a two-year-old girl that shocked the country.

The toddler suffered severe injuries, including a ruptured kidney, fractured ribs, and lacerations. The crackdown has sparked criticism after reports of dogs without owners being rounded up and sometimes euthanised.

This move has raised concerns and led to various disturbing stories coming to light. In some instances, security guards and landlords killed dogs without permission from the owner.

There have been cases of brutal killings on university campuses, drawing significant attention online.

Chinese celebrities have also joined the discussion, expressing their belief that the nationwide crackdown was not justified by the initial attack. China has a longstanding issue with stray dogs, with an estimated 40 million of them in the country.

However, it’s essential to note that the Rottweiler responsible for the attack on the child was not a stray but unleashed and approached the mother and child inside their housing compound.

Some local governments are handing out free leashes to address the problem in response to the public outcry. In Beijing, dogs without documentation face impoundment, and pet owners are advised to follow designated dog-walking hours and cooperate with law enforcement.

China’s regulations regarding pet ownership vary by region, and the country lacks robust animal cruelty laws to protect pets.

