Chinese Police Rescue 1,000 Cats, Bust Cat Meat Trade

1,000 cats rescued from illegal meat trade in China.

Tip from animal activists led to police intercepting a truck in Zhangjiagang.

Cats moved to a shelter, revealing concerns about food safety.

In China, over 1,000 cats have been saved from slaughter and the illegal sale of their meat, as reported by state-affiliated media.

Acting on a tip from animal welfare activists, the police intercepted a truck transporting the felines in Zhangjiagang, a city in the east.

The cats were subsequently relocated to a shelter, uncovering an illicit cat meat trade and sparking fresh concerns about food safety.

Activists noted that cat meat can sell for 4.5 yuan (approximately $0.61) per catty, which is equivalent to about 600g, and one cat can yield four to five catties.

It remains uncertain whether the rescued cats were strays or pets, but they were en route to the southern part of the country to be used in pork and lamb skewers and sausages.

The incident came to light after activists in Zhangjiagang observed a significant number of cats being held in nailed-up wooden boxes in a cemetery and monitored the situation for six days.

On October 12, when the cats were being loaded onto a truck, they intervened and alerted the police.

This story, published last Friday by The Paper, garnered thousands of outraged comments on China’s social media platform Weibo, with some users advocating for stricter inspections of the food industry.

“May these people die a horrible death,” said one Weibo user.

Another said: “When will there be laws to protect animals? Don’t the lives of cats and dogs matter?”

One user said: “I won’t be eating barbeque meat outside anymore.”

Back in June, a college in Jiangsu province faced a public outcry after a student found a rat’s head in his meal. Initially, school authorities attempted to insist that it was duck meat, but they later conceded that the student’s identification was accurate.

