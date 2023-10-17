Advertisement
date 2023-10-17
Congo Boat Tragedy Claims 52 Lives, Hope Fades for Dozens

Articles
  • Over 52 bodies recovered from the Congo River after a tragic boat capsizing.
  • Concerns that the death toll may rise as many individuals are still missing.
  • The boat, carrying over 300 passengers, capsized near Mbandaka in the DRC.

Over 52 bodies have been retrieved from the Congo River following a tragic boat capsizing that occurred late last week.

A provincial minister has expressed concern that the death toll may continue to increase as numerous individuals remain unaccounted for.

The boat, which was transporting more than 300 passengers, overturned in the vicinity of Mbandaka, a town in the northwestern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, during Friday night.

Over the weekend, 30 fatalities were confirmed, and the whereabouts of 167 people were still unknown.

Didier Mbula, the provincial health minister for Equateur Province, has informed Reuters that the number of casualties has risen since the initial reports.

“We have recorded 52 bodies that were pulled out. The search teams are still in the field, working. This is still a provisional toll, and it may increase further,” he said by phone.

Tragic boat accidents are a common occurrence on the rivers and lakes of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where vessels are often dangerously overloaded beyond their capacity.

With limited paved roads across the extensive forested terrain, river travel remains a prevalent mode of transportation.

Transport Minister Marc Ekila, speaking on Monday, pointed out that the ill-fated boat that capsized had violated several safety regulations.

It should not have been navigating at night, was carrying an excessive number of passengers, and had failed to properly document its ownership or the count of passengers on board.

In an official statement, he pledged to implement new regulations aimed at enhancing the safety of river transportation and reducing the frequency of such tragic incidents.

