Congo Boat Tragedy Claims 52 Lives, Hope Fades for Dozens

Over 52 bodies recovered from the Congo River after a tragic boat capsizing.

Concerns that the death toll may rise as many individuals are still missing.

Advertisement The boat, carrying over 300 passengers, capsized near Mbandaka in the DRC.

Over 52 bodies have been retrieved from the Congo River following a tragic boat capsizing that occurred late last week.

A provincial minister has expressed concern that the death toll may continue to increase as numerous individuals remain unaccounted for.

The boat, which was transporting more than 300 passengers, overturned in the vicinity of Mbandaka, a town in the northwestern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, during Friday night.

Over the weekend, 30 fatalities were confirmed, and the whereabouts of 167 people were still unknown.

Advertisement

Didier Mbula, the provincial health minister for Equateur Province, has informed Reuters that the number of casualties has risen since the initial reports.