Edition: English
Edition: English

Councils Raise Israeli Flags in Unity Amidst Violence

  • Hertsmere Borough Council, Elstree, and Borehamwood show solidarity amid Israel-Gaza violence.
  • Council offices are illuminated in blue and white, flying the Israeli flag.
  • Hertsmere has a 17% Jewish population; Borehamwood twinned with Shoham, Israel.

Amid the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza, Hertsmere Borough Council, along with Elstree and Borehamwood, have illuminated their council offices in blue and white while also flying the Israeli flag as a gesture of solidarity.

This display of support began on Monday.

It is worth noting that, according to the 2021 census, approximately 17% of the Hertsmere borough’s population identifies as Jewish, and Borehamwood has a twinning relationship with the town of Shoham in Israel.

Jeremy Newark, a representative of the Hertsmere Council, expressed his intention to stand in support of the victims of the conflict and strengthen community relationships at the local level.

In recent days, the conflict in Israel and Gaza has resulted in the loss of many lives. Council leader Mr. Newark, who orchestrated this display, emphasized his commitment to preventing the “politics of hatred” from spilling over into their community.

In a statement shared online, Mr. Newark said he hoped by sending a strong message of solidarity, he could deter “those who seek to import this conflict onto the streets of Hertsmere”.

Hertsmere Borough Council has stated that it is collaborating closely with the Community Security Trust to provide reassurance and safety for the residents.

Mr Newark said: “I’m incredibly proud of how colleagues from across the political spectrum and beyond have reacted to reassure our community that we will not allow the politics of hatred spill over onto our streets.”

Borehamwood’s Mayor, Rebecca Challice, reached out to her counterpart in Shoham, expressing her solidarity and support.

