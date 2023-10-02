Couple killed by grizzly bear in Canadian Banff National Park.

Bear sightings tend to increase during the autumn season.

Two individuals and their dog were tragically killed in a grizzly bear attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park, as confirmed by Canadian park officials and a friend of the victims.

Parks Canada issued a statement on Saturday evening, revealing that they had received a late-night alert on Friday from a GPS device indicating a bear attack in the Red Deer River Valley, situated to the west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch in Banff National Park.

The bear responsible for the attack was euthanized, as reported by the agency subsequently, due to its aggressive behavior.

According to Kim Titchener, the victims of this tragic incident were a Canadian couple and their dog. He explained that such encounters are on the rise as more people venture into the outdoors.

However, she emphasized that fatal bear attacks are exceedingly rare, with only 14% of grizzly bear attacks worldwide resulting in fatalities.

Bear sightings tend to increase during the autumn season as the animals become more active in their search for food before hibernating during the colder winter months.

Banff National Park, which draws over four million tourists annually, is home to both grizzly and black bears.

Approximately 60 grizzly bears are estimated to reside in Banff National Park, and this population is considered threatened in the province of Alberta, as highlighted by Titchener.

Parks Canada disclosed that their rescue team had to travel overland to reach the location during the night, as weather conditions at the time did not permit the use of helicopters.

The response team arrived at the scene in the early hours of Saturday, where they discovered the bodies of the two deceased individuals, according to the agency.

To ensure public safety, an area closure has been implemented around Red Deer and Panther valleys, and it will remain in effect until further notice, as confirmed by Parks Canada.

The agency has not yet provided information regarding the identity of the victims.

