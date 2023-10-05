Cyprus Trial Begins for Israelis Accused of Raping British Tourist

Five Israeli men on trial in Cyprus for alleged gang rape of a British woman in Ayia Napa.

Defendants, aged 19-20, from the Israeli Arab town of Majd al-Krum, plead not guilty.

Five young Israeli men are currently facing trial in Cyprus on charges of gang-raping a 20-year-old British woman in a hotel in Ayia Napa, a popular tourist destination.

The courtroom in Famagusta, near Ayia Napa, was crowded with the defendants’ relatives showing their support.

All the accused individuals, aged 19 or 20, are from the Israeli Arab town of Majd al-Krum, and they have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the recent hearing, the defense lawyers expressed concerns about not having access to crucial evidence, including the DNA report.

One lawyer suggested that the DNA report might potentially demonstrate that his two clients were not present in the room at the time of the alleged incident, which occurred on September 3rd.

The state prosecutor assured that the DNA report would be available by the end of the day.

After the hearing concluded, the families of the defendants rushed to embrace them, and one of the accused men was visibly emotional as he hugged his mother.

Former Cypriot MP Skevi Koukouma, along with members of a prominent women’s advocacy group called Pogo, also attended the hearing.

Koukouma stated that their presence was meant to convey a message of support for victims, emphasizing that victims should feel empowered to speak out and believe that they are not alone.

The trial is scheduled to resume on October 16th. Initially, Israel’s foreign ministry had reported that six Israeli citizens were arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

