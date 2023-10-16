Daniel Noboa became youngest president of Ecuador

Daniel Noboa became the youngest president of Ecuador.

Daniel Noboa expressed his commitment to rebuilding a country.

Ecuador has become a focal point for drug gangs due to its strategic location.

Advertisement

Businessman Daniel Noboa is set to become the youngest president in Ecuador’s history at the age of 35 after winning Sunday’s election with 52.3% of the vote, defeating Luisa González, who secured 47.7%. Luisa González gracefully conceded defeat and congratulated her opponent.

Daniel Noboa, representing the National Democratic Action party, is the son of Álvaro Noboa, a five-time unsuccessful presidential candidate.

His presidential term, however, will be short, lasting only until May 2025, as the election was held early due to the dissolution of parliament by outgoing President Guillermo Lasso amid an impeachment trial. Nevertheless, Daniel Noboa can choose to run again for the 2025-2029 presidential term.

Addressing his supporters following his victory in the second round of voting, Daniel Noboa expressed his commitment to rebuilding a country that has suffered from violence, corruption, and division.

Ecuador has faced a surge in gang violence in recent years, and the election campaign was marred by the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August, a journalist who had been an advocate against corruption.

Violent crime rates have also increased significantly, and Ecuador has become a focal point for drug gangs due to its strategic location between Colombia and Peru, the world’s top two cocaine producers.

Advertisement

In response to these challenges, Daniel Noboa has proposed innovative measures, including relocating some of Ecuador’s most hardened criminals to prison ships off the Ecuadorean coast to disrupt deadly prison gang warfare.

He also aims to enhance security at Ecuador’s borders and ports to combat key drug-trafficking routes, such as installing scanners to intercept more cocaine shipments.

Furthermore, he has pledged to create more employment opportunities to improve the country’s economic prospects.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Gazans struggle to meet water needs amid supply shortages Gazans struggle to meet water needs amid supply shortages. This situation has...