Dead bodies faced difficulties due to suspension of PIA flights

Five dead bodies could not reach Riyadh.

20 of PIA’s lights have been fueled today.

PIA delivers dead bodies free of charge from abroad.

Karachi: Due to the suspension of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights, the bodies of Pakistanis who died abroad are facing difficulties in returning to Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The news sources said that the dead bodies of five Pakistanis could not be brought to Pakistan from Riyadh.

The administration says that PIA delivers the dead bodies of Pakistanis who died abroad free of charge, while heavy expenses have to be paid in the case of bringing dead bodies back from other airlines.

In this regard, overseas Pakistanis have demanded steps from the government for the full restoration of international air operations.

However, PIA’s flight operations will continue to be affected today.

Added to that, only 20 flights have been fueled today; 20 flights can be fueled within PIA’s payment limit.

Earlier, 24 flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been canceled due to administrative problems at various airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

While, on the other hand, a large number of flights have been badly affected.