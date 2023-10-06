Advertisement
Edition: English
Deadly ethnic clashes in Kenya prompt police deployment

Articles
  • Kenya deploys specialized police unit to quell communal clashes
  • 7 killed, many displaced in communal clashes in Kenya
  • Kenya sends in police to stop communal violence
A specialized police contingent has been dispatched by Kenya to manage the increasing communal conflicts in the western town of Sondu, situated on the border between Kericho and Kisumu counties.

These clashes, which commenced on Wednesday, have resulted in seven fatalities and the displacement of numerous individuals.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki has announced the transfer of local security officials from both Kisumu and Kericho in response to the ongoing unrest.

“Lives have been lost, property destroyed and civil order grossly undermined during the past two days,” Mr Kindiki said.

Local leaders are urging for the immediate resolution of a border dispute that has sparked conflicts between the feuding communities.

In July, three individuals lost their lives in similar incidents.

Sondu town has unfortunately been marred by a recurring pattern of lethal ethnic tensions, particularly during election periods.

