Deadly ethnic clashes in Kenya prompt police deployment

Kenya sends in police to stop communal violence

A specialized police contingent has been dispatched by Kenya to manage the increasing communal conflicts in the western town of Sondu, situated on the border between Kericho and Kisumu counties.

These clashes, which commenced on Wednesday, have resulted in seven fatalities and the displacement of numerous individuals.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki has announced the transfer of local security officials from both Kisumu and Kericho in response to the ongoing unrest.