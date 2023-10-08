Doctors to work longer hours for more pay, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer suggests NHS staff take on weekend shifts with higher overtime pay to reduce waiting lists.

£1.1 billion annually to fund increased NHS England overtime payments by eliminating non-dom tax status.

Aims to address staff shortages and private-sector competition.

Sir Keir Starmer has proposed that doctors and nurses should consider volunteering for weekend shifts to reduce waiting lists, with the incentive of higher overtime pay.

He intends to allocate £1.1 billion annually for increased overtime payments in NHS England, funded by eliminating the non-dom tax status.

Although this plan relies on the willingness of healthcare professionals to take on additional shifts, Sir Keir believes it would be in their best interest to do so.

Acknowledging that NHS staff are already facing significant pressures and that some may find more lucrative opportunities in the private sector on weekends, Sir Keir’s proposal aims to address these challenges.

The total cost of this policy, including allocations to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where healthcare decisions are devolved, would amount to £1.5 billion.

It’s worth noting that the overtime payments offered by Labour in England would not necessarily match private sector wages for doctors and nurses. Nevertheless, Sir Keir expressed confidence that staff organizations would support his plan after discussions with them.

“They are up for this because they know that bringing down waiting lists will relieve pressure on them in the long run,” he told the Victoria Derbyshire.