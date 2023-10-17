Advertisement
Donald Trump Back in the Big Apple: Civil Fraud Trial Begins

Donald Trump Back in the Big Apple: Civil Fraud Trial Begins

Donald Trump Back in the Big Apple: Civil Fraud Trial Begins

Donald Trump Back in the Big Apple: Civil Fraud Trial Begins

  • Trump enters the third week of a civil fraud trial in New York.
  • Allegations focus on inflating net worth for favorable loans.
  • Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, set to testify next week.

Donald Trump is slated to make an appearance in a New York court for the third week of a civil fraud trial that poses a significant threat to his business empire.

As the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump returns to the courtroom following a campaign event in Iowa and a week away from the trial, which revolves around allegations of him inflating his net worth to secure more favorable loan terms.

Originally, his court return was timed alongside planned testimony from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, a key witness expected to take the stand next week.

On Tuesday, the trial will feature a real estate appraiser responsible for valuing Trump’s 40 Wall Street property, along with a Trump Organization accountant involved in the company’s internal financial practices.

The lawsuit, brought forth by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, contends that Trump gained hundreds of millions of dollars through deceitful means by exaggerating his property values in documents submitted to banks.

Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing, maintains the accuracy of his property valuations, and labels the case as a “fraud,” openly criticizing both James and the presiding judge.

Justice Arthur Engoron, the judge in the case, had ruled in September that Trump engaged in fraudulent activities and ordered the dissolution of companies controlling valuable assets in his real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. However, this ruling is pending appeal.

The central focus of the trial largely revolves around potential damages. James seeks a minimum of $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Trump and his sons, Donald Jr and Eric, from operating businesses in New York, and a five-year prohibition on commercial real estate activities for Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump was present for the initial three trial days, using breaks to passionately address reporters and condemn the case as a “sham,” a “scam,” and a politically motivated “witch hunt” aimed at thwarting his possible return to the White House in the November 2024 election.

Following a public dispute with a court clerk on his Truth Social platform, Justice Engoron imposed a gag order on Trump, preventing him from making public comments regarding court personnel.

