Donald Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order twice in Civil Fraud Act

Donald Trump was fined $10,000 for violating a gag order twice in the Civil Fraud Act.

Justice Arthur Engoron had initially imposed the gag order on October 3.

Trump was fined $5,000 for not removing a post that criticized the clerk earlier.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines once again on Wednesday when he was fined $10,000 by Justice Arthur Engoron, the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial.

This fine followed a second violation of a gag order that prohibited him from making disparaging remarks about court staff.

Justice Engoron had initially imposed the gag order on October 3, after Trump posted a photo on social media of the judge’s top clerk with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat. In the post, Trump falsely referred to her as Schumer’s “girlfriend.”

The former president spoke to reporters in a hallway, stating, “This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is” during a break in the case, which was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding Trump’s business practices.

It appeared that Trump was referring to his clerk, and Justice Engoron characterized these remarks as a “blatant” violation of the gag order.

Trump made these statements while his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was testifying against him for a second day.

Trump informed Justice Engoron that he had mentioned “you and Cohen” in his statement before being fined.

However, the judge and Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, rejected the idea that the “partisan” individual Trump named was Cohen.

“The idea that that statement would refer to the witness, that doesn’t make sense to me,” Engoron stated. He warned Trump, “Don’t do it again or it will be worse.”

Trump, who is a leading contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, left the courtroom following the fine.

Earlier, Trump was fined $5,000 for not removing a post that criticized the clerk. Justice Engoron also threatened “far more severe” penalties, including possible jail time, for any future violations on October 20.

When the gag order was first instituted, Justice Engoron had firmly stated that comments made against court staff were “unacceptable, inappropriate, and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The Trump Organization, manipulated asset values and his net worth in an unlawful manner to deceive lenders and insurers in the trial, allegations revolve around claims that Trump and his family business. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Trump’s business empire.

Michael Cohen had his first face-to-face encounter with Trump in five years during his two days of testimony. He testified that Trump had “arbitrarily” inflated the value of real estate assets to secure favorable insurance premiums.

Since parting ways with Trump and becoming one of his harshest critics, Cohen has authored two books and launched a political podcast.

