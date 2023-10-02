Donald Trump mimics Joe Biden by skipping event: Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump mimics Joe Biden by skipping the event.

Former President Donald Trump has come under criticism from his Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, who accused the indicted ex-commander-in-chief of adopting a “basement strategy” similar to Democrat Joe Biden.

DeSantis expressed his belief that Trump could be easily defeated during the presidential nomination if he continues with this approach.

In an interview, Ron DeSantis stated, “With all due respect to Donald Trump, we’re not going to beat the Democrats by adopting Joe Biden’s basement strategy.”

He highlights that during Biden’s presidential campaign, the former president and other Republican critics had criticized Biden for refraining from holding in-person public events at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis emphasized the importance of being present and engaging with voters.

He stated, “You can’t just be missing in action. You’ve got to show up, you’ve got to earn people’s votes. And if you’re not willing to do that, voters will take notice as we get closer to these contests.”

Regarding Trump’s age and ability to serve two terms, DeSantis commented, “We need somebody that can serve two terms.”

Despite trailing behind Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race, DeSantis asserted that a candidate must actively campaign, meet voters on the ground in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and make a compelling case for their candidacy.

He expressed confidence that he would be the candidate to do so, highlighting his track record of delivering results and his commitment to the Republican Party’s leadership.

