Donald Trump to attend commencement of civil fraud trial.

A New York judge ruled that Mr. Trump was liable for business fraud.

Letitia James is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on Mr. Trump.

Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance in a New York court as a civil fraud trial begins, putting his business empire at risk.

The trial involves Mr. Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization, who are accused of inflating property values by over $2 billion.

A New York judge recently ruled that Mr. Trump was liable for business fraud. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on Mr. Trump conducting business in the state.

The Trump Organization may be required to cede control of its properties to a court-appointed receiver or potentially sell some assets as a result of the lawsuit.

Mr. Trump has stated his intention to attend the trial to defend his name and reputation. The trial will be a bench trial, with Judge Arthur Engoron making the final decision.

It is expected to last up to three months, focusing on remaining fraud claims and determining penalties. Mr. Trump and the other defendants deny committing fraud and have accused the judge of political bias.

Advertisement

Judge Engoron’s previous ruling resolved the primary fraud claim, leaving the trial to address a narrower set of fraud claims and penalties.

The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Trump provided false records to secure favorable loan and insurance terms and reduce tax payments.

This civil fraud case is one of several legal challenges Mr. Trump is currently facing, including criminal charges related to election interference and handling of classified documents.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read EU ministers meet in Ukraine to offer unity amid US & Slovakia hiccups EU ministers meet in Ukraine to offer unity amid US & Slovakia...