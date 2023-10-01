Double Murder Suspects Arrested in Harehills

Two arrested in Leeds for suspected double murder.

A stabbing incident in Harehills leaves two dead.

Victims identified, suspects in custody.

Two individuals have been apprehended under suspicion of murdering the discovery of two deceased men in Leeds.

In response to reports of a stabbing incident on Saturday in Hill Top Avenue, Harehills, one man was discovered severely injured and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was located at a nearby address, also sustaining serious injuries, and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials have taken into custody a 46-year-old man, who had sustained significant hand injuries, along with a 48-year-old man.

Authorities have disclosed that one of the victims, a 53-year-old resident of the area, has been identified, while efforts are underway to locate the family of the second victim, who was 65 years old.