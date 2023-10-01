Double Murder Suspects Arrested in Harehills

Halifax stabbing leaves one dead, another critically injured
Two individuals have been apprehended under suspicion of murdering the discovery of two deceased men in Leeds.
In response to reports of a stabbing incident on Saturday in Hill Top Avenue, Harehills, one man was discovered severely injured and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man was located at a nearby address, also sustaining serious injuries, and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.
Law enforcement officials have taken into custody a 46-year-old man, who had sustained significant hand injuries, along with a 48-year-old man.
Authorities have disclosed that one of the victims, a 53-year-old resident of the area, has been identified, while efforts are underway to locate the family of the second victim, who was 65 years old.
Det Ch Supt Sarah Jones said it was an “absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way.”
She added: “Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist our inquiries.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Jones stated that an enhanced police presence would be implemented to provide reassurance to the residents.
