Dramatic Search Off Ramsgate After Passenger Falls Overboard

Search ongoing off Kent coast for overboard AIDAperla crew member.

Incident reported to coastguard at 09:00 BST on Sunday.

HM Coastguard deploys search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft.

Off the Kent coast, a search operation is in progress following reports of a crew member going overboard from the cruise ship AIDAperla, which is of German origin.

The incident was reported to the coastguard at approximately 09:00 BST on Sunday. In response, the HM Coastguard dispatched a search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, along with a fixed-wing aircraft.

Additionally, all-weather lifeboats from Ramsgate and Dover were launched by the RNLI to aid in the search efforts.

The cruise ship AIDAperla was en route from Hamburg, Germany, to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, as confirmed by the cruise company.

A spokesman for AIDA Cruises said: “The captain and crew of AIDAperla immediately initiated all necessary rescue measures, in close co-ordination with the local authorities.

“The search on board confirmed that a male crew member is missing. The ship was immediately stopped and returned to the spot where the incident was believed to have taken part in the search.”

