Drone Strike Kills 89 at Syria Military College

Death toll from drone attack in Homs, Syria, reaches 89, with nearly 300 wounded.

The attack targeted a military college graduation ceremony, with victims including 31 women and five children.

The death toll from a drone attack on a military college graduation ceremony in Homs, Syria, has risen to 89, with nearly 300 people wounded.

Among the victims were 31 women and five children, according to Syria’s state-run news agency.

The attack, for which no group has claimed responsibility, prompted the defense ministry to blame “terrorist organizations supported by well-known international parties.”

The Syrian armed forces described the attack as “unprecedented” and vowed a strong response, warning those responsible would face consequences.

Homs, once a symbol of the Syrian revolution, saw intense fighting in 2012 and eventually fell to regime forces in 2014.

Currently, President Bashar Al Assad controls most of Syria, except for a northern strip held by various rebel factions, including Kurdish groups.

Homs is strategically important due to its location on a key road connecting the capital, Damascus, in the south, to Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, in the north.

Meanwhile, the White Helmets, a civil defense group, reported that Syrian regime forces carried out “systematic” attacks on civilians in northwestern Syria, resulting in at least 12 deaths and 49 injuries. Among the injured were 12 children and 11 women.

The attacks targeted various cities, towns, and villages in Idlib and the Aleppo countryside, including markets, schools, public facilities, and humanitarian workers.

In another incident, airstrikes hit a school in Sarmeen City in the eastern countryside of Idlib, leading to the death of a child and injuries to six civilians, including three girls (one of them an infant) and two women.

According to the White Helmets, Northwest Syria has experienced three consecutive days of deadly bombardment.

Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Syria

On Thursday, in northeastern Syria, Turkish airstrikes aimed at Kurdish-controlled areas resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, as reported by Kurdish security forces in that region.

“The Turkish state launched on Thursday a series of attacks on our regions with more than 15 drones penetrating the airspace of northeastern Syria, and again targeted many positions, infrastructure, service facilities, and gas and oil stations, resulting in death and injuries. Its aggression also affected areas populated by civilians,” said Asayish, the Kurdish internal security force.

"The Turkish state launched on Thursday a series of attacks on our regions with more than 15 drones penetrating the airspace of northeastern Syria, and again targeted many positions, infrastructure, service facilities, and gas and oil stations, resulting in death and injuries. Its aggression also affected areas populated by civilians," said Asayish, the Kurdish internal security force.

In response to a deadly bombing in the Turkish capital on Sunday, Turkey's military has initiated a series of airstrikes targeting Kurdish positions in both Syria and Iraq. The attack in Ankara was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group engaged in a long-standing insurgency against the Turkish government, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. In a separate incident, a US fighter jet reportedly downed an armed Turkish drone operating in Syria near US military personnel and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF primarily comprises the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey alleges is linked to the PKK. US officials indicated that the armed drone was perceived as a potential threat, and multiple warnings were issued before it was shot down. Several drones had reportedly made repeated approaches toward US troop positions, although it remains unclear how these warnings were communicated.

Fortunately, there were no reports of US casualties. The Turkish Defense Ministry stated that the drone did not belong to the Turkish armed forces, according to Reuters.

