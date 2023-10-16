Dubai Police Refute 4 Israeli Stabbing Reports

Exit Poll Reveals Path to Oust Populist Party in Poland
Dubai Police have categorically denied the veracity of reports suggesting that four Israelis were subjected to stabbing incidents within the Emirate.
This strong and unequivocal refutation was made in an official statement released through the Government of Dubai Media Office
“Safety and security are of paramount importance in the UAE,” the force said in a statement released via the Government of Dubai Media Office.
The police have advised the public to seek accurate information from official sources and refrain from sharing rumors and deceptive reports.
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior also echoed the denial by retweeting the statement.
This statement was issued in response to social media posts on various platforms like X, Instagram, and Telegram, which speculated about a crime being committed and a suspect being apprehended.
Several platforms presented this information as “breaking news.”
This instance of fake news is part of a wider surge in misinformation on social media during the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.
In the UAE, disseminating false information is a grave offense, carrying penalties of up to Dh100,000 in fines and potential imprisonment.
