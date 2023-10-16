Dubai Police Refute 4 Israeli Stabbing Reports

The police have advised the public to seek accurate information from official sources and refrain from sharing rumors and deceptive reports.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior also echoed the denial by retweeting the statement.

Advertisement

This statement was issued in response to social media posts on various platforms like X, Instagram, and Telegram, which speculated about a crime being committed and a suspect being apprehended.

Several platforms presented this information as “breaking news.”

This instance of fake news is part of a wider surge in misinformation on social media during the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

In the UAE, disseminating false information is a grave offense, carrying penalties of up to Dh100,000 in fines and potential imprisonment.

Also Read Exit Poll Reveals Path to Oust Populist Party in Poland Exit poll suggests Law and Justice party (PiS) may lose power in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement