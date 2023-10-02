Egypt fire: Police facility blaze leaves at least 38 people injured

Police facility blaze leaves at least 38 people injured in Egypt.

Firefighters successfully contained the blaze at the Ismailia facility.

There are concerns that the number of casualties might rise.

Advertisement

A massive fire erupted at a police complex in Egypt, resulting in injuries to at least 38 individuals, as reported by emergency services and local media.

Firefighters successfully contained the blaze at the Ismailia facility, with local hospitals prepared to receive those in need of medical attention.

An inquiry into the cause of the fire has been initiated. Civil defense sources indicated that the fire led to the collapse of sections of the Directorate of Security’s headquarters.

Egypt’s health ministry dispatched 50 ambulances and two military aircraft to the scene, where 24 individuals are being treated for asphyxiation, along with two for burn injuries.

There are concerns that the number of casualties might rise, as one Egyptian journalist noted that given the scale of the fire, fatalities may be possible.

Two witnesses interviewed that firefighters initially encountered difficulties in controlling the fire, but local media reported that they ultimately managed to contain it after more than three hours.

Advertisement

Deadly fires are not uncommon in Egypt, often attributed to lax enforcement of fire codes and slow emergency response times tragically.

A church fire caused by a short circuit claimed the lives of 41 individuals in Cairo in August of the previous year.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan SSGEOS forecasts strong tremor in Pakistan. This seismic event is anticipated to...