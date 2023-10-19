Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef’s sarcastic interview goes viral.

Egyptian comic Bassem Youssef talked about the persecution of Palestinians and Israel’s bombing of Gaza during his interview on British host Piers Morgan’s program “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Youssef discussed the situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the civilian losses amid ongoing Israeli retaliatory airstrikes, even as he described the attack as “terrible.”

Youssef was heard criticizing Hamas fighters and making an effort to explain that civilian losses are an unavoidable aspect of battle, but that people have become accustomed to this fact.

Youssef started off by mockingly saying, “We get all our news secondhand because my wife’s family lives in Gaza. They have cousins and uncles there and their house also was bombed.

“We haven’t been able to communicate with them in the past three days. Communication has been lost so we don’t know how are they doing, but we are used to that!”

One instance that online users picked up on quickly was when Youssef made a mocking remark regarding Palestinians.

He says: “It’s very repetitive. We are used to that… It’s just like those Palestinians are very dramatic, ‘Oh Israel killing us’. But they never die. They always come back.

“They are very difficult to kill. I know because I’m married to one. I tried many times, couldn’t kill.”

“I tried to get to her many times but she uses our kids as human shields. I can never take her out.”

Youssef ridiculed American journalist Ben Shapiro, querying how an occupier could be defending itself, for openly embracing Israel’s “self-defence”.

Earlier in the show’s run, Shapiro stated, “The only solution to the Israel-Gaza war is that Israel should annex Gaza and kill as many people so that what is happening does not happen again.”

In reaction to Shapiro’s statements, Youssef stated: “More than 3,500 people have so far been killed. How many more people do we need to kill so that Ben Shapiro is happy?”

After that, the comedian continued to make fun of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) by saying,

“I applaud Israel for doing something no military force in the world does. It warns civilians before bombing them, that is so cute.

He told Morgan, “I asked my wife’s family if Hamas forced them to stay home so that they could be bombed and can be used as human shield and she denied.”

Youssef inquired why people were being slaughtered in the West Bank, where Hamas is not present, despite his agreement that the organization’s fighters should be eliminated.

“What is there excuse to kill people there?” stated Bassem Youssef.

In response to inquiries about his nationality and circumstances of his ordeal, Youssef declared, “I would kill as many people as I can because the world is letting me do it.”

“Let’s for a minute imagine a world without Hamas. What will this world look like? Let’s give this world a name and let’s name this world, the West Bank.” – Bassem Youssef on the Piers Morgan show pic.twitter.com/t8Xp1H8GKY — Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) October 18, 2023

“Hamas is the source for all evil. Let’s imagine a world without Hamas. Let’s name this world the ‘West Bank’. Thirty-seven Palestinian kids were killed — no music festival, no paragliding, no Hamas.”

