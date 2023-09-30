Eighth arrest in record-breaking Irish drug bust

Advertisement

Largest drug seizure in Irish history leads to eight arrests.

2,253 kg of cocaine seized from Panamanian cargo ship MV Matthew.

Cocaine estimated to be worth €157 million (£136 million).

In the Republic of Ireland, authorities have made an additional arrest in connection with the largest drug seizure in the nation’s history.

This brings the total number of individuals detained to eight.

Following the seizure, which involved the apprehension of a Panamanian-registered cargo ship named MV Matthew by armed forces and its subsequent impoundment on Tuesday, officials recovered a staggering 2,253 kilograms of cocaine.

This illicit substance is estimated to have a street value of approximately €157 million (£136 million).

On Saturday, one man was apprehended on suspicion of involvement in organized criminal activities. Currently, six individuals are in custody, detained by the investigating Gardaí (Irish police) at various police stations in the southern region.

In addition, two other men appeared in court on Friday, facing charges related to conspiracy to import drugs.

Gardaí have emphasized that their investigations are ongoing, and they will provide further updates as they progress.