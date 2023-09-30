Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eighth arrest in record-breaking Irish drug bust

Eighth arrest in record-breaking Irish drug bust

Articles
Advertisement
Eighth arrest in record-breaking Irish drug bust

Eighth arrest in record-breaking Irish drug bust

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Largest drug seizure in Irish history leads to eight arrests.
  • 2,253 kg of cocaine seized from Panamanian cargo ship MV Matthew.
  • Cocaine estimated to be worth €157 million (£136 million).

In the Republic of Ireland, authorities have made an additional arrest in connection with the largest drug seizure in the nation’s history.

Advertisement

This brings the total number of individuals detained to eight.

Following the seizure, which involved the apprehension of a Panamanian-registered cargo ship named MV Matthew by armed forces and its subsequent impoundment on Tuesday, officials recovered a staggering 2,253 kilograms of cocaine.

This illicit substance is estimated to have a street value of approximately €157 million (£136 million).

On Saturday, one man was apprehended on suspicion of involvement in organized criminal activities. Currently, six individuals are in custody, detained by the investigating Gardaí (Irish police) at various police stations in the southern region.

In addition, two other men appeared in court on Friday, facing charges related to conspiracy to import drugs.

Gardaí have emphasized that their investigations are ongoing, and they will provide further updates as they progress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Flying Scotsman Gets Safety Check-Up After Minor Crash
Flying Scotsman Gets Safety Check-Up After Minor Crash

Flying Scotsman under safety assessment after Aviemore collision. Two were hospitalized, others...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story