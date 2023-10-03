El Chapo’s sons banned fentanyl production in Sinaloa.

The banners “narcomantas” were signed by Los Chapitos.

The U.S. government has identified Los Chapitos as a significant supplier.

A faction of the Sinaloa cartel, led by the sons of former Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has reportedly issued a ban on fentanyl production and sales in Sinaloa, as indicated by banners placed on bridges and overpasses in the northern Sinaloa state.

The banners “narcomantas” were signed by Los Chapitos, the brothers who assumed control of their father’s criminal empire after Guzman’s extradition to the United States in 2017.

However, it remains unclear who posted the banners. These developments come when U.S. authorities are increasing pressure on Mexico to combat crime groups involved in fentanyl production. The U.S. government has identified Los Chapitos as a significant supplier of fentanyl to the United States.

Despite this apparent ban, some analysts doubt the group will completely abandon the highly profitable fentanyl business.

