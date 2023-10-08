Emergency Alert: Aviemore Braces for Severe Flooding

Severe flood warning for Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands.

A83 road blocked by seven landslips in Argyll, vital connection.

A severe flood warning has been issued for the Aviemore area in the Highlands of Scotland. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has stated that flooding is expected to impact residences and businesses in the vicinity of the village of Dalfaber.

An Amber rain warning from the Met Office for certain areas of the Highlands and the northeast of Scotland has now expired as of 14:00.

Efforts are underway to clear the A83 road after it was blocked by seven landslips on Saturday. This road is crucial for connecting Argyll and the Inner Hebrides.

A significant amount of heavy and persistent rainfall on both Friday and Saturday resulted in water accumulation and approximately 2,000 tonnes of debris obstructing the route.

During the worst of the weather, ten individuals had to be rescued by air from their vehicles on the A83.

In the vicinity of the Rest and Be Thankful area, there was a month’s worth of rainfall, approximately 160mm (6 inches) falling over 36 hours.

Bear Scotland, the road maintenance company, stated that their catch pits and fences had succeeded in preventing a substantial amount of debris from reaching the road itself.

Due to landslides on both sides of the Dunoon junction, road closures are currently in effect between Inveraray and Tarbet. However, a diversion route via A819/A85/A82 at A85 Dalmally is open for use.

The Western Ferries route from Gourock to Dunoon is currently operational.