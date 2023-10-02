EU ministers meet in Ukraine to offer unity amid US & Slovakia hiccups

EU foreign ministers held a historic meeting in Ukraine, marking the first time they convened outside the EU’s borders.

This gathering was a demonstration of support for Ukraine amid recent developments, including a pro-Russian candidate’s victory in Slovakia’s election and the omission of funding for Kyiv from a U.S. spending bill.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, emphasized the significance of the meeting, stating that they were in Ukraine, a candidate country and future EU member, to express solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, expressed pride in hosting the meeting, both historically and within the context of Ukraine’s future EU membership.

The Biden administration reiterated its unwavering military and political support for Ukraine despite the U.S. Congress excluding Ukraine funds from an emergency spending deal.

President Biden urged congressional Republicans to back the aid, emphasizing its importance. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Kuleba, expressed confidence in continued U.S. support and noted ongoing discussions with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Pro-Russian candidate Robert Fico won the most votes in an election in Slovakia. Fico’s campaign advocated against sending ammunition from Slovakia’s reserves to Ukraine.

However, Fico mentioned Slovakia’s willingness to assist Ukraine in humanitarian efforts and state reconstruction.

Slovakia, a NATO member, has provided support to Ukraine, including accepting refugees and supplying weapons. The EU has maintained its pro-Ukraine stance, despite pressure from some member states like Hungary, whose leader, Viktor Orban, criticizes sanctions on Russia.

Fico would need to establish a coalition with at least one other party that does not share his stance on Ukraine to form a government in Slovakia.

The impact of Slovakia’s elections on support for Ukraine remains uncertain until the coalition is formed, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba.

