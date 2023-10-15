Euston Station in Turmoil: Signal Failure Derails Trains

Advertisement Euston station’s signal points failure caused train line closures and major disruptions.

The issue was resolved around 10:40 BST, according to National Rail.

Ticket acceptance on alternative services by Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway.

A signal points failure at Euston station in London forced the temporary closure of all train lines, resulting in significant travel disruptions.

The problem has been successfully addressed since it was initially reported around 10:40 BST, as confirmed by National Rail.

Passengers are advised to anticipate delays of up to 90 minutes and possible cancellations, with substantial disruptions expected to persist until 15:30 BST.

A spokesperson from Network Rail has extended apologies to affected customers.