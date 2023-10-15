Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Euston Station in Turmoil: Signal Failure Derails Trains

Euston Station in Turmoil: Signal Failure Derails Trains

Articles
Advertisement
Euston Station in Turmoil: Signal Failure Derails Trains

Euston Station in Turmoil: Signal Failure Derails Trains

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Euston station’s signal points failure caused train line closures and major disruptions.
  • The issue was resolved around 10:40 BST, according to National Rail.
  • Ticket acceptance on alternative services by Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway.

A signal points failure at Euston station in London forced the temporary closure of all train lines, resulting in significant travel disruptions.

The problem has been successfully addressed since it was initially reported around 10:40 BST, as confirmed by National Rail.

Advertisement

Passengers are advised to anticipate delays of up to 90 minutes and possible cancellations, with substantial disruptions expected to persist until 15:30 BST.

A spokesperson from Network Rail has extended apologies to affected customers.

Advertisement

They said in a statement: “We’re sorry for the disruption to services in and out of London Euston earlier today while our engineers repaired a fault with the signaling system in the area.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway have announced that tickets affected by the disruption will be honored on select alternative train services.

Additionally, they have reached an agreement for ticket acceptance with East Midlands Railway and Thameslink for journeys between Bedford and Wellingborough, aimed at aiding passengers traveling to or from London St Pancras International.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Journalist Alex Smith, who is at the station, said: “I’ve spoken to some staff who say that they don’t know what trains are turning up between platforms one and seven, and where they are going to – resulting in numerous, last-minute dashes for trains as they get announced.

“It is absolute chaos.”

Also Read

Scotland’s Humza Yousaf Unveils Fresh Independence Approach
Scotland’s Humza Yousaf Unveils Fresh Independence Approach

Humza Yousaf signals willingness for early independence referendum. Independence referendum demand remains...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story