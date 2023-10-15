Euston Station in Turmoil: Signal Failure Derails Trains

Scotland’s Humza Yousaf Unveils Fresh Independence Approach
A signal points failure at Euston station in London forced the temporary closure of all train lines, resulting in significant travel disruptions.
The problem has been successfully addressed since it was initially reported around 10:40 BST, as confirmed by National Rail.
Passengers are advised to anticipate delays of up to 90 minutes and possible cancellations, with substantial disruptions expected to persist until 15:30 BST.
A spokesperson from Network Rail has extended apologies to affected customers.
They said in a statement: “We’re sorry for the disruption to services in and out of London Euston earlier today while our engineers repaired a fault with the signaling system in the area.”
Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway have announced that tickets affected by the disruption will be honored on select alternative train services.
Additionally, they have reached an agreement for ticket acceptance with East Midlands Railway and Thameslink for journeys between Bedford and Wellingborough, aimed at aiding passengers traveling to or from London St Pancras International.
Journalist Alex Smith, who is at the station, said: “I’ve spoken to some staff who say that they don’t know what trains are turning up between platforms one and seven, and where they are going to – resulting in numerous, last-minute dashes for trains as they get announced.
“It is absolute chaos.”
