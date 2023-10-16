Exit poll: Polish nationalists PiS about to lose power

Polish nationalists PiS are about to lose power.

The liberal opposition alliance stands a chance to secure a parliamentary majority.

Opposition parties are projected to secure 248 seats with KO receiving 31.6% of the vote.

Poland’s incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party has emerged as the top vote-getter in Sunday’s general election, as per exit polls.

However, it appears that the liberal opposition alliance stands a chance to secure a parliamentary majority, which could potentially bring an end to eight years of nationalist rule in the country.

If these results are confirmed, it would signify a significant shift for Poland, which has been embroiled in disputes with the European Union on various issues since PiS took power in 2015.

The exit poll by Ipsos indicates that PiS garnered 36.8% of the vote, translating to 200 lawmakers in the 460-seat parliament.

The late release of the exit poll was attributed to an unexpectedly high voter turnout. Official results are anticipated to be published on Monday, but by the early hours of the morning, only about 3.6% of the votes had been counted.

The record voter turnout was a significant feature of this election, reflecting the deep-seated concerns and polarization within Poland.

The PiS portrayed the vote as a choice between national security and the prevention of unfettered migration on one hand, and what it viewed as the encroachment of Western values in opposition to Poland’s Catholic identity on the other.

KO leader Donald Tusk, a former European Council president, aims to improve Poland’s relations with the European Union, reverse PiS reforms, and hold its leaders accountable.

However, it may take several weeks or even months for him and his allies to have the opportunity to form a government if the official results confirm the exit poll.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski stated that it remains unclear if Sunday’s performance will lead to a new term in office. The election took place amidst concerns over democratic backsliding, erosion of women’s rights, and the cost of living. Turnout reached the highest level since the end of communism in 1989.

PiS, which denies allegations of eroding democratic standards, implemented reforms aimed at promoting economic fairness and removing remnants of communism.

The party’s support is rooted in social welfare policies and a pledge for more independence from the European Union.

Tusk has expressed his intent to unlock approximately 110 billion euros in EU funds earmarked for Poland, which have been frozen due to rule-of-law concerns, if he leads a new government.

Nevertheless, any changes to laws instituted by PiS would still require President Andrzej Duda’s approval, who is a PiS ally.

