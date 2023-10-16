Exit Poll Reveals Path to Oust Populist Party in Poland

Exit poll suggests Law and Justice party (PiS) may lose power in Poland.

PiS projected to win most seats but lack a parliamentary majority.

Advertisement Talks about a coalition government in the opposition alliance set to happen after official results.

An exit poll following a fierce national election in Poland indicates that the populist Law and Justice party (PiS) is on the verge of losing power.

While the poll suggests that PiS will secure the most seats, it won’t have a parliamentary majority.

Instead, the opposition bloc, led by former Polish prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk, could potentially form the next government by forming alliances with smaller parties.

The election saw a record turnout of voters, with the National Electoral Commission reporting a 73% participation rate, marking the highest turnout in any Polish parliamentary election.

Advertisement

Despite both Tusk and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the PiS chairman and de facto leader of Poland, attempting to claim victory on Sunday night, it is clear that several days of negotiations will be necessary to determine the composition of the country’s new government.