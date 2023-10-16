Exit Poll Reveals Path to Oust Populist Party in Poland

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15
An exit poll following a fierce national election in Poland indicates that the populist Law and Justice party (PiS) is on the verge of losing power.
While the poll suggests that PiS will secure the most seats, it won’t have a parliamentary majority.
Instead, the opposition bloc, led by former Polish prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk, could potentially form the next government by forming alliances with smaller parties.
The election saw a record turnout of voters, with the National Electoral Commission reporting a 73% participation rate, marking the highest turnout in any Polish parliamentary election.
Despite both Tusk and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the PiS chairman and de facto leader of Poland, attempting to claim victory on Sunday night, it is clear that several days of negotiations will be necessary to determine the composition of the country’s new government.
“The exit poll results give us the fourth victory in the history of our party in the parliamentary elections and the third victory in a row; this is a great success of our formation and our project for Poland,” Kaczynski told supporters.
But in an admission of the tall order facing his party, he added: “We still face the question of whether this success will be able to be transformed into another term of office of our government. And we don’t know that yet. But we must have hope and we must also know that regardless of whether we are in power or in the opposition, we will implement this project in various ways and we will not allow Poland to be betrayed.”
Tusk appeared buoyant, saying: “This is the end of bad times, this is the end of the rule of PiS.” He said his group’s supporters “have won freedom, we have won our Poland back.”
The Third Way, a smaller coalition in Poland, could play a decisive role in the election outcome. This centrist bloc has been critical of both major parties, asserting that neither adequately represents Poland’s best interests.
However, its leader, Szymon Hołownia, has consistently criticized the performance of the incumbent PiS party and declared his unwillingness to form a coalition with them.
Dariusz Klimczak, another prominent figure within the Third Way, confirmed that the coalition would not engage in coalition discussions with PiS, as their campaign primarily centered on critiquing PiS’ economic, health, education, and foreign policies.
Following the exit polls, Third Way candidates seemed inclined to explore government participation as part of an opposition alliance.
Klimczak mentioned that opposition leaders have maintained ongoing communication, and substantial talks regarding a coalition government would commence shortly after the official results are announced.
“If the exit polls are accurate, it means Poles have chosen a stable state that invests in their future, strengthens public institutions, and solves people’s problems instead of creating propaganda and chaos,” Paulina Hening-Kloska said. She called on Poland’s PiS President, Andrzej Duda, not to frustrate efforts to change leadership.
“I hope the president will save us two months of havoc and that he’ll respect the voters’ decision thus making it possible for us to create a new, democratic government.”
On Monday, Duda commended the remarkable voter turnout, expressing his appreciation for the high level of Polish engagement in the election.
