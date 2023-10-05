Expert advice travelers as Paris faces bedbug outbreak.

11-year-old shoots 2 teens in Florida after fight over bag of chips
11-year-old shoots 2 teens in Florida after fight over bag of chips....
Paris, a renowned tourist destination, is grappling with a bedbug infestation just months before hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics.
To safeguard against bedbugs, travelers can take several precautions. When arriving at a hotel or rental, inspect the bed thoroughly, including beneath it, behind the bed frame, mattress sides, and between the mattress and frame. Travelers can carry a small spray bottle of isopropyl alcohol, as bedbugs dislike it and may emerge if present.
Additionally, look for bloodstains or small black dots resembling mold or ground pepper. Elevate belongings off the floor to deter bedbugs and consider keeping luggage in the bathroom, as they are less likely to be found there.
During travel, remain vigilant on trains and other transportation modes where bedbugs may hide, opting to stand if desired.
Upon returning home, do not immediately bring suitcases inside; instead, keep them in the garage for a few days and wash clothes at a high temperature. Some travelers also wrap their suitcases in plastic for added security.
Bedbug bites typically occur in clusters of three, resembling a “breakfast, lunch, and dinner” pattern. They can cause itching and skin reactions, especially in children or individuals with weakened immune systems.
Bedbug infestations are not linked to hygiene but can proliferate due to factors like increased tourism and insecticide resistance.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.