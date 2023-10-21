Fake Lancashire Police Officer Swindles Victims of £156,000

Scammers posing as police and couriers defraud victims of over £150,000.

‘Couriers’ are dispatched to collect cash and valuables from victims.

Two women arrested in connection with the scams.

In a heartless scam, criminals posing as police and couriers have cunningly swindled over £150,000 from vulnerable victims.

Detectives have uncovered that these impostors, using fictitious names and badge numbers, are making phone calls to individuals in the east Lancashire area, pressuring them to withdraw funds for supposed safekeeping.

Once coerced, the culprits dispatch ‘couriers’ to collect cash or valuable possessions. Police have arrested two women in connection with a series of these deceitful acts.

Victims have come forward from Darwen, Blackburn, Accrington, and Oswaldtwistle over the past month, all recounting encounters with fake police officers.

The scammers claim that the victims’ bank cards were fraudulently used, instructing them to withdraw significant sums of cash and convert it into euros.

‘Devious actions’

The fraudulent scheme has resulted in the loss of £156,000 worth of cash and valuables for the victims.

The scammers have adopted aliases such as Det Martin Rose, Det Con Brian Gosling, Det Con Hama Long, and Det Con John Matthews.

Lancashire Police has confirmed a total of twelve cases related to this scam, but they suspect that there may be additional victims who are unaware of their victimization.

A 26-year-old woman from West Bromwich and a 25-year-old woman from Hull were apprehended on suspicion of engaging in fraud by false representation and have subsequently been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector John Roy is encouraging the public to safeguard themselves against these “despicable” scammers and to openly discuss the scam tactics with their loved ones.

He added: “This is a dedicated and detailed investigation into the devious actions of those willing to steal from some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Individuals who suspect they might be victims or possess information regarding the recent crimes are strongly encouraged to reach out by dialing 101 or contacting Action Fraud UK.

