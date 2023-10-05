Five arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters storm London stage

Five protesters stormed the stage during “Do You Hear The People Sing?”

They locked themselves to the stage with bicycle locks

The performance was halted and the theater was evacuated Advertisement

Five climate activists affiliated with the group Just Stop Oil disrupted a performance of the musical “Les Misérables” at London’s Sondheim Theatre in the West End.

During the rendition of the song “Do You Hear The People Sing?” these protesters made their way onto the stage, brandishing orange banners bearing the slogans “Just Stop Oil” and “The Show Can’t Go On.”

Local law enforcement, as reported by London’s Metropolitan Police on social media, swiftly responded to the incident and apprehended the five individuals involved.

According to Just Stop Oil, the protesters secured themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time, rendering it impossible for theater technicians to remove them.

Consequently, the performance had to be halted, and the theater was cleared of patrons by 9:10 p.m.

Advertisement

A video shared by Just Stop Oil on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) captures the audience expressing their disapproval by booing the protesters and urging them to vacate the stage.

“Like the citizens of Paris in 1832, you have locked your doors, while the young face slaughter on the streets. We will inherit a scorched earth, unfit to live in and our politicians will be long gone,” Just Stop Oil said. “We cannot let this stand. The show cannot go on.”