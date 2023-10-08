FM Jalil Abbas expresses concern over deadly Palestine-Israel clashes

The Interim Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday expressed deep concerns over the rising tension and escalating hostility between Palestine and Israel.

Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday launched 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, alongside armed gunmen infiltrating parts of the southern region of Israel.

At least 300 Israelis were reported to be killed and over 1590 others to sustain injuries after the Palestinian group Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”.

FM Jalil stated that Pakistan is deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives.

He mentioned that the nation stands in solidarity with Palestinians and calls for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces.

A functional and independent Palestinian state should be formed using the borders existing before 1967 and in accordance with United Nations resolutions, said FM Jalil Abbas.

Added that the global community should step in to resolve the conflict, safeguard civilians, and strive for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

