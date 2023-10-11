Foreign nationals hold up in China.

Cheng Lei was released after more than three years.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was released after more than three years of detention in China.

However, several other high-profile foreign nationals remain detained in China:

YANG HENGJUN Yang

An Australian writer, has been held in China for over three years and was tried in Beijing in 2021 on undisclosed national security charges. His case has been subject to multiple delays, and concerns have grown about his deteriorating health in detention. Yang denies allegations of working as a spy for Australia or the United States.

JAPANESE BUSINESSMAN

A Japanese executive from Astellas Pharma Inc, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained in Beijing in March on suspicion of espionage, causing unease within the Japanese business community in China. As of now, the Chinese authorities have not formally arrested the man. Japan’s government continues to press for his release.

ROBERT SCHELLENBERG

A Canadian citizen was arrested in China in 2014 on drug smuggling charges and was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison. In January 2019, a Chinese court upgraded his sentence to the death penalty, a month after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada. In 2021, his death sentence was upheld by a Chinese court. Canada has strongly condemned this decision.

MARK SWIDAN

A businessman from Texas was convicted by a Chinese court on drug-related charges and received a death sentence with reprieve in 2019. A United Nations working group found that he was arbitrarily detained, violating international law. Mark Swidan has been imprisoned for more than a decade.

KAI LI Kai Li

A Chinese-American, has been detained in China since 2016. In 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which he vehemently denies, according to his son, Harrison Li.

