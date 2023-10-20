France on Alert: Bomb Scares Spark Evacuations

18 arrests made in response to hoax bomb threats in France.

Targets included iconic locations like the Palace of Versailles, the Louvre, schools, airports, and hospitals.

Minors responsible for many of the disruptions, according to authorities.

A series of hoax bomb threats in France has resulted in the arrest of at least 18 individuals.

The targets of these threats include iconic locations such as the Palace of Versailles, the Louvre, schools, airports, and hospitals.

Many of those responsible for the disruptions are minors, according to authorities.

These threats have occurred during a period of heightened tension in France, following the recent fatal stabbing of a teacher in Arras by an alleged militants.

Multiple regional airports, tourist sites, and schools have been evacuated, with at least 130 flights canceled.

Investigations are ongoing, and France remains on high alert, even though arrests have been made.

The perpetrators have used various methods, including phone calls, emails, and social media, to make these threats.

Authorities are diligently tracking down and punishing those responsible, using IP addresses and phone numbers.

In France, falsely reporting a bomb threat is a crime that can result in up to three years in prison and a fine of €45,000 (£39,000).

