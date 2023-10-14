France on Alert: Security Level Raised After School Knife Attack

Australian Referendum Polls Close Amid Early Failure Hints
After a fatal stabbing of a teacher and the serious injury of two others, the French Prime Minister has elevated the nation to its highest state of counter-terrorism alert.
This ‘attack emergency’ level has been activated in previous counter-terror situations, allowing for increased security measures and public alerts.
In response, 7,000 soldiers were deployed for heightened security, and even the Louvre Museum in Paris was temporarily closed for safety.
The Palace of Versailles was evacuated due to a bomb threat received through an anonymous online message. Officials suspect a connection between the attack at Gambetta high school and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, amid growing tensions within France’s Muslim and Jewish communities.
The attacker, identified as 20-year-old Russian national Mohamed Mogouchkov of Chechen origin, was known to security services for his involvement with Islamist extremism, which had raised concerns during his time as a former pupil at the school.
Several members of the assailant’s family, including a 17-year-old brother, his mother, a sister, and an uncle, were also taken into custody.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne made this urgent decision following a security meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.
Earlier Mr. Macron visited the school and condemned the “barbarity of Islamist terrorism”. He called on French people to stay “united” in the face of the attack, to “not give in to terror or let anything divide us”.
The victim of the attack was a French language teacher who suffered fatal stab wounds to the throat and chest.
Additionally, another teacher and a security guard sustained severe injuries and are currently hospitalized, with the security guard in critical condition due to multiple knife wounds.
A cleaner was also injured in the incident but to a lesser extent, while thankfully, no children were harmed.
Mr. Macron said the teacher who died had “come forward to protect others and without doubt saved many lives”.
Martin Dousseau, a teacher who witnessed the attack, told AFP news agency of “a moment of panic during break-time, when the schoolchildren found themselves face-to-face with the armed man”.
“He attacked canteen staff. I wanted to go down to intervene, he turned to me, chased me and asked me if I was a history and geography teacher,” Mr. Dousseau said. “We barricaded ourselves in, then the police arrived and immobilized him.”
The recent attack occurred almost three years after the tragic murder and beheading of another teacher, Samuel Paty, at a school located outside Paris.
The perpetrator of that earlier attack, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, a Russian Muslim refugee, was swiftly neutralized by the police.
France has been confronted with a series of Islamist-related incidents in recent times, with one of the most devastating being the November 2015 assault in Paris.
During that attack, assailants targeted entertainment venues and cafes, leading to the loss of 130 lives, and it was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.
