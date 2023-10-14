France steps up security following knife attack at school

France steps up security following knife attack at school.

The attacker was identified as Russian national Mohamed Mogouchkov.

A security guard is in critical condition with multiple knife wounds.

Advertisement

France has been placed on its highest state of counter-terrorism alert by the French prime minister following a fatal stabbing incident in Arras, northern France.

The assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and he is now in custody during the attack at a school. The “attack emergency” level, used in previous counter-terror cases, may lead to additional security deployments and public warnings.

The attack at Gambetta High School occurred amid heightened tensions in France’s substantial Muslim and Jewish communities due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

France’s Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, emphasized the connection between the Arras attack and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attacker, identified as 20-year-old Russian national Mohamed Mogouchkov, is of Chechen origin and known to the security services for his involvement with Islamist extremism.

He had previously attended the school, where he raised concerns among teachers with his extremist rhetoric.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne took this urgent action after a security meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, who visited the school, condemned the “barbarity of Islamist terrorism” and called on the French people to remain united in the face of the attack.

The victim of the attack was a French language teacher who was fatally stabbed in the throat and chest. Another teacher and a security guard were seriously wounded and are now in the hospital.

A security guard is in critical condition with multiple knife wounds. A cleaner was also injured in the attack, but no children were harmed.

The attacker had reportedly attacked canteen staff during a moment of panic. Teachers and students barricaded themselves in until the police arrived and immobilized him.

This incident occurred nearly three years after the murder and beheading of another teacher, Samuel Paty, at his school outside Paris.

Advertisement

France has experienced a series of Islamist attacks in recent years, with the most devastating being the November 2015 attack in Paris, where gunmen and suicide bombers targeted entertainment venues and cafes, resulting in the deaths of 130 people, and claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Poland election: Voters get ready as rivals wrap off intense camp Voters get ready as rivals wrap off intense camp during Poland election....