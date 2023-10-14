French teacher stabbed to death in school.

The French anti-terror prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation.

Advertisement The attacker was identified as Mohamed Mogouchkov.

A tragic incident unfolded at Gambetta High School in Arras, northern France, where a teacher lost their life and two others suffered serious injuries in a knife attack that occurred at approximately 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

The assailant, who has been arrested and is currently in custody, reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

President Emmanuel Macron visited the school, condemning the “barbarity of Islamist terrorism.” He called on the people of France to stand “united” in the face of such violence and urged them not to yield to fear or division.

President Macron revealed that police had thwarted another attempted attack in a different region of France. The victim of the attack was a French language teacher, while the injured parties included another teacher and a security guard. President Macron commended the slain teacher for their heroic efforts, stating that they had likely saved many lives.

Advertisement

The attacker, identified as a 20-year-old Russian national named Mohamed Mogouchkov of Chechen origin, was already known to security services due to his association with Islamist extremism. He had previously attended the school as a student and had raised concerns among teachers due to his extremist beliefs.

The French anti-terror prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into the attack, citing “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise.” News reports indicate that the attacker’s brother has also been apprehended by the police.

Despite heightened tensions within France’s Muslim and Jewish communities due to the Israel-Hamas conflict authorities have stressed that there is currently no evidence linking the attack to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

This tragic incident echoes a similar one nearly three years ago when a teacher, Samuel Paty, was murdered and beheaded at his school outside Paris.

The perpetrator of that attack, an 18-year-old Russian Muslim refugee named Abdullakh Anzorov, was subsequently shot dead by the police.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.