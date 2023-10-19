Friends honor to honeymoon couple who died in Uganda.

They have been identified as David and Celia Barlow from Hampstead Norreys.

The Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club expressed their deep sorrow.

Advertisement

A couple and their guide were tragically killed on their honeymoon in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park, and they have been identified as David and Celia Barlow from Hampstead Norreys, near Newbury in Berkshire.

The Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club expressed their deep sorrow, emphasizing that the couple will be greatly missed. The parish council described Mr. Barlow, a respected member of the community, as an exceptional chairman who served on the council for over a decade.

Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club affectionately referred to Mr. Barlow as “Lord Barlow” and described Mrs. Barlow as an “amazing human who will be desperately missed.”

The travel company Belmond, which referred to her as Celia Geyer, acknowledged her as a pioneer in the industry and a highly respected leader.

The UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, expressed shock and sadness over the horrific attack, offering his condolences to the victims and their families while urging British nationals in Uganda to follow travel advice.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced that the Ugandan High Commission in the UK would provide support to the families of the murdered couple.

Advertisement

Ugandan police reported that they were pursuing suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, an IS-linked Islamist organization. The ADF primarily operates in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), near Uganda’s border.

The attack took place in Queen Elizabeth National Park, and the police said that the terrorists killed the couple and their guide and burned their safari vehicle.

The attackers remain at large, prompting the UK Foreign Office to update its travel advice for Uganda, warning against all but essential travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

British nationals in the area are advised to follow local security authorities’ guidance and consider leaving if it can be done safely.

The Foreign Office is providing consular assistance to the family of the British national killed in the incident.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Natalee Holloway’s alleged killer Joran van der Sloot admits crime Natalee Holloway's alleged killer Joran van der Sloot admits crime. Van der...