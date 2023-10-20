Gaganyaan: India’s Space Odyssey Begins with Test Flight

India’s space agency, Isro, is conducting crucial tests for a 2025 astronaut mission.

India’s space agency is set to conduct a series of crucial tests leading up to its 2025 mission to put astronauts in space.

The Gaganyaan spacecraft is scheduled for launch at 08:00 local time on Saturday from Sriharikota, with the primary objective of assessing crew safety in the event of a rocket malfunction.

Success in this endeavor will clear the path for future unmanned missions, including sending a robot to space next year.

The actual manned mission, carrying three astronauts into low-Earth orbit, is contingent upon the successful completion of these tests, with a probable launch in 2025, as recently announced by the government.

Named after the Sanskrit term for “craft or vehicle to the sky,” the Gaganyaan project has incurred a cost of 90 billion rupees ($1 billion) and aims to transport astronauts to a 400km (248 miles) orbit for a three-day mission.

If successful, India will join the elite ranks of countries that have sent humans into space, which currently include the Soviet Union, the US, and China.

However, before the manned mission can proceed, India’s space agency, Isro, must prove the safe return of the human-carrying capsule, a crucial step to be tested during Saturday’s flight, known as the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) by Isro.