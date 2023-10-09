Gaza Death Toll Tops 550, claims Palestinian health ministry

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Gaza Conflict: 560 Dead, 2,900 Injured

International Concern Mounts

Efforts for Peace Continue Advertisement Since Israel initiated airstrikes in response to Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday morning, the Palestinian health ministry reported that a minimum of 560 individuals have lost their lives, with 2,900 others sustaining injuries in Gaza, as stated on Monday. Advertisement Advertisement

Tragically, at least 560 individuals have lost their lives in these incidents, and an additional 2,900 people have been injured.

These numbers reflect the severe toll and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The situation continues to be a matter of deep concern for the international community, as efforts to find a peaceful resolution persist.

Also Read Mia Khalifa speaks up in support of Palestine Mia Khalifa, a former adult film star, has publicly stated her support...